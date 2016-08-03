It's Star-Destroyer-Hijacking Time in Star Wars #22, Plus New Covers Revealed for Darth Vader #25

Get a first look at the Rebels' dangerous mission and variant covers of Marvel's Darth Vader ongoing series finale!

When you're in the Rebel Alliance, you face overwhelming odds of defeat. You have to pull off the impossible. And sometimes you have to combine the two and try to hijack a Star Destroyer.

That's the mission facing Han, Luke, and Leia in Star Wars #22, which hits shelves and digital on August 24. Today on The Star Wars Show, we debuted interiors from the issue, and you can check them out below.