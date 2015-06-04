In Kanan: The Last Padawan #3, Caleb Dume is Wanted Dead, Not Alive

Before the Ghost crew, this Jedi was the most wanted space cowboy in the galaxy!

Using the Force has never been more dangerous.

The walls are closing in on the young Jedi and future member of the renegade crew destined to spark the Rebellion. Fleeing from relentless Imperial clone troopers in a stolen starfighter, Caleb Dume has to find a way to erase his Jedi past and disappear -- forever establishing his reputation as a ghost.

Check out our exclusive preview of issue #3 by Greg Weisman and Pepe Larraz, in which Caleb skillfully evades his attackers above the capital city of Coruscant! Find out the conclusion when the book hits the shelves on June 10.