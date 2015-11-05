In Darth Vader #12, the Empire Closes In...On the Sith Lord - Exclusive Preview

The search for Skywalker is on -- but so is the Empire's search for answers.

In Marvel's Darth Vader series, the Dark Lord of the Sith has been hunting the Rebel who destroyed the Death Star. Now, he may have to hunt himself.

Having hired bounty hunters and the archaeologist Dr. Aphra to help him find the Force-strong pilot, Vader secretly went rogue. His adjutant Inspector Thanoth, however, has begun to shine a light on Vader's machinations -- and the Sith Lord finds himself boxed into a corner. What will he do? Find out in Darth Vader #12 by Kieron Gillen and Salvador Larroca, hitting stores November 11, and get a sneak peek below!