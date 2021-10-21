The Hunter Becomes the Hunted in IDW's The Monster of Temple Peak #3 - Exclusive Preview

"There is no fear, only certainty..."

Just call her Ty "No Drama" Yorrick.

In StarWars.com's exclusive preview of IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic: The Monster of Temple Peak issue #3, the fearless monster hunter and her companion brave the elements to enter the lair of the beast. The first original graphic novel from the era of Star Wars: The High Republic, written by Cavan Scott with art by Rachael Stott, will be released in four epic monthly installments from IDW, with the third issue available October 27 in digital form and at your local comic book shop.

