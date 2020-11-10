Dengar Returns in IDW’s Star Wars Adventures Annual – Exclusive Preview

StarWars.com has your first look at the latest misadventures of Jaxxon the Lepi smuggler.

They call him “Dengar the Demolisher.” Or at least, that’s what the bounty hunter -- once among those hired to track down Luke Skywalker for the Empire -- is calling himself these days.

This time, his target is the rabbit-like Lepi smuggler Jaxxon in the aptly-named “Rabbit Hunt,” a new comic from IDW as part of the all-ages annual hitting store shelves November 18.

Today, StarWars.com has your first look at pages from the colorful tale written by Cavan Scott with art by Francesco Gaston. And the preview hints at the annual edition’s second story, “A Rebel Bounty,” with story and art by Nick Brokenshire. Read on for more…

The Star Wars Adventures Annual, written by Cavan Scott and Nick Brokenshire with art by Francesco Gaston and Brokenshire, arrives November 18 at your local comic shop.