The Best DIY Valentines Have Hearts of Kyber

Declare your love for your favorite Jedi or Sith.
“The strongest stars have hearts of kyber.” - Chirrut Îmwe
Walls looking a little boring this Valentine’s Day? Add some color and love with lightsaber decorations inspired by your favorite Jedi and Sith! Hang these hearts in your favorite room in the house to show off your admiration for your beloved Star Wars characters. (You can even leave them up year-round if you’re one with the Force and the Force is with you.)
Choose a Jedi or Sith and pick up materials based on the colors of their lightsaber blades and hilts. Then it’s time to forge your very own Hearts of Kyber!
What You’ll Need*