ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Haul This Rathtar-O’-Lantern to Your Front Porch

October 11, 2017
October 11, 2017
Kelly Knox

Let a rathtar loose...on Halloween!

Perhaps no other creature in the Star Wars galaxy has made as explosive a debut as the rathtar in The Force Awakens. Han Solo takes a job no one else would, hauling three ravenous rathtars to an exotic pet collector, with unforgettable results.

A rathtar on the Eravana in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Rathtars may be big and dangerous, but you can make your own small version of the ferocious creature -- no slime required. Place it on your doorstep this Halloween to terrorize Kanjiklub and anyone else who may stop by.

A pumpkin painted red and decorated with tentacles and teeth to look like a rathtar.

What You Need*

  • Black craft pumpkin with diorama
  • Red spray paint
  • Jumbo black chenille pipe cleaners
  • Black duct tape
  • White craft foam
  • Small white pony beads
  • Orange acrylic paint
  • Hot glue gun
  • Plastic wrap
  • Scissors

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by spray-painting the black pumpkin red on the outside, but leave the inside black. (If the craft pumpkin doesn’t have an opening, cut one about half the size of the front of the pumpkin.)

A pumpkin with a large hole in the front. The exterior of the pumpkin has been spray painted red.

Spray the red paint lightly so that it looks more maroon than bright red in color in some places. Let completely dry.

A stack of white craft paper triangles next to a pair of scissors.

While the paint is drying, cut a number of triangles from the white craft foam that will become the rathtar’s teeth.

Next, take the jumbo black chenille pipe cleaners and cut them in various lengths, no longer than twelve inches.

Duct tape wrapped around a bent pipe cleaner.

Wrap each stem loosely with black duct tape, with one end pointed and the other flat.

A piece of duct tape folded together to make a triangle on one end next to a longer duct tape tentacle.

For two of the stems, fold the duct tape on one end to make a triangle shape and attach it to the pointy end as a flipper.

Duct tape tenacles that have been spray-painted red.

Spray paint the tentacles red, and let dry completely.

A glue gun next to coin sized droplets of glue.

Next, lay down plastic wrap on top of a piece of paper. Heat up the glue gun, and make a number of coin-sized dots on the wrap. Let cool.

DIY Rathtar-O'-Lantern ingredients.

Paint the dots with the orange acrylic paint and let dry completely. If the paint dries matte, use clear nail polish to make them shiny, and let dry. Carefully peel the dots from the plastic.

DIY Rathtar-O'-Lantern, gluing on teeth.

It’s time to put your rathtar together! Begin by gluing the white craft foam triangles along the inside of the diorama opening. You can add a few additional teeth as a second layer in front of the layer you just attached. Let cool.

DIY Rathtar-O'-Lantern.

Next, glue the orange dots around the top of the craft pumpkin.

Beads for your DIY Rathtar-O'-Lantern.

Glue the small white pony beads to the inside of the two flippers you made previously.

Paint your DIY Rathtar-O'-Lantern.

Finally, attach the tentacles around the back of the pumpkin, gluing the flat end of the tape and pressing firmly to the pumpkin.

Light filled DIY Rathtar-O'-Lantern.

Your rathtar is complete and ready to roll! Place a red LED light or a battery-powered candle (NEVER a real candle) inside the rathtar’s mouth for a complete, spooky look.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

star wars halloween star wars pumpkins star wars jack o' lantern Rathtar

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Be for Halloween?

    October 20, 2023

    October 20, 2023

    Oct 20

  • Monsters of the Galaxy

    October 9, 2020

    October 9, 2020

    Oct 9

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    6 Sith to Scare You Silly This Halloween Season

    October 9, 2020

    October 9, 2020

    Oct 9

  • {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    8 of the Scariest Places in Star Wars

    October 22, 2019

    October 22, 2019

    Oct 22

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"} {:title=>"Fans + Community", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/fans-+-community"}

    Star Wars Costumes of Halloweens Past

    October 31, 2018

    October 31, 2018

    Oct 31

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: Who is the Scariest Character in Star Wars?

    October 31, 2018

    October 31, 2018

    Oct 31

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"}

    Quiz: Which Star Wars Character Should You Take Trick-or-Treating?

    October 26, 2018

    October 26, 2018

    Oct 26

  • {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    5 Cool Vintage Star Wars Halloween Collectibles

    October 25, 2018

    October 25, 2018

    Oct 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved