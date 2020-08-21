ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: New Star Wars Toys Revealed

August 21, 2020
StarWars.com Team
StarWars.com Team

Celebrate the saga and get your hands on action figures and other new items from The Vintage Collection, The Black Series, and more!

Soon you can walk the halls of the Tantive IV to defend the Rebel Alliance or enforce the rules of the Galactic Empire, enjoy unlimited power with Emperor Palpatine’s lightsaber in your grasp, and build out your own clone army with a selection of new toys hitting store shelves this fall from Hasbro.

During the Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday livestream this morning, we got our first look at new action figures, playsets, and other toys from the brand’s most popular Star Wars lines, including The Black Series and The Vintage Collection.

Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s been revealed so far with pre-order links that will go live at 1 p.m. PST and 4 p.m. EST today.

The Vintage Collection

We’re getting new figures and playsets from the highly-articulated Vintage Collection, including a gleaming scaled hallway set from the Tantive IV, the blockade runner that started it all. A new sculpt for the Weequay pirate Hondo Ohnaka now more closely matches the character seen at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge inside Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. And to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Hasbro will release a new sculpt of Darth Vader available for the first time on a Rogue One card back. Figures and playsets will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth and will be releasing this fall and next spring.

Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Tantive hallway
Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Hondo Ohnaka Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Hondo Ohnaka box

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Walmart.

Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Darth Vader Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Darth Vader box

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

The Black Series

A new Clone Trooper Phase 1 Lieutenant is joining the ranks of the Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Black Series figures, alongside the Gaming Greats Electrostaff Purge Trooper inspired by Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. And now you can rule the galaxy with the Emperor Palpatine Force FX Elite lightsaber in your hands. The lightsaber will be available for pre-order at Amazon and Entertainment Earth and will be releasing this fall. The Clone Trooper Phase 1 Lieutenant is exclusively available at Walgreens with pre-orders starting September 15. And the next item in the Gaming Greats series is available for pre-order later today only from GameStop.

Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Clone Trooper Phase 1 LieutenantHasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Clone Trooper Phase 1 Lieutenant Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Clone Trooper Phase 1 Lieutenant boxHasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Electrostaff Purge TrooperHasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Electrostaff Purge Trooper box

Available for pre-order at GameStop.

Hasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Emperor Palpatine FX Elite lightsaberHasbro Pulse Fan First Friday: Emperor Palpatine FX Elite lightsaber box

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Celebrate the Saga

Last year was the first time in decades that Hasbro didn’t release new figures in the kid-focused 3.75-inch line with the standard five points of articulation. Before these figures go into the vault, you can pick up eight packs featuring the top 40 figures in the new Celebrate the Saga series. Separated into factions -- choose from the Jedi Order, the Sith, Bounty Hunters, Galactic Empire, Rebel Alliance, Galactic Republic, First Order, and the Resistance -- these special editions will be on shelves for a limited time and in some cases exclusively at select stores.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Amazon.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, Walmart, and Big Bad Toy Store.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Best Buy.

Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series Hasbro Celebrate the Saga Series

Available for pre-order at Amazon.

