Get a Thumbs-Up from Trick-Or-Treaters with This BB-8-O’-Lantern

October 18, 2017
Kelly Knox

Learn how to make a Halloween decoration that's one-of-a-kind.

With his round shape and orange detailed chassis, it’s easy to imagine BB-8 as a jack-‘o-lantern that inspires smiles instead of scares.

BB-8 rolls along the sand on Jakku.

Two stacked pumpkins, paint, and just a little bit of carving transform these pumpkins into a Halloween jack-o’-lantern that’s orange and white and one-of-a-kind -- just like a certain droid.

A jack-o-lantern made of 2 pumpkins painted and carved to look like BB-8.

What You Need*

  • BB-8-template
  • Small white pumpkin
  • Large white pumpkin
  • Black spray paint
  • Plastic Easter egg
  • Black enamel dot sticker or black faux pearl sticker
  • Orange and silver acrylic paint
  • Scissors
  • Pumpkin carving knife
  • Pushpin
  • Tape
  • Pencil
  • Battery-powered candle

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Half of a plastic Easter egg, spray painted black.

Begin by spray painting the bottom half of the plastic Easter egg black. Let dry completely.

Next, take the small pumpkin, and paint a thick silver circle around the stem. Let dry completely.

Hot glue the egg bottom to the front of the small pumpkin as BB-8’s eye. Stick the faux pearl sticker just below it to the right. (If you don’t have either of these items, you can simply paint the two circles.)

Paint the two orange stripe designs around the small pumpkin, using the Databank imagery for reference.

The top pumpkin of a BB-8 jack-o-lantern is painted with orange and silver paint to look like BB-8's head.

Set aside the small pumpkin for all paint to dry completely.

A white pumpkin with an opening cut into the top in order to clean out the inside.

Next, carve out the large white pumpkin as you would normally for a jack-o’-lantern, cutting as small an opening at the top as possible so that you can still scoop out the seeds.

Cut out the BB-8 template above, cutting around the orange circle on the outside edge.

An orange, circular BB-8 design template taped onto a white pumpkin with carving guidelines.

Tape the template to the pumpkin. Use a pushpin to poke holes along the grey edge of the design where it touches the orange.

Trace the outside orange circle with a pencil.

A 4-pronged BB-8 template carved into a black pumpkin.

Remove the template. Carve the design you just outlined with the pushpin. (Do not carve the circle around it you traced with the pencil.)

Repeat until you have several carved circle designs around BB-8’s body.

A paint tray with orange paint next to a white pumpkin with an orange BB-8 design carved into it.

Use the orange acrylic paint to fill in the circle designs you traced. Let dry.

Place the battery-powered candle in the body, and then gently stack the head on top. You can discard the “lid” you carved so that the small pumpkin sits flat and snugly, if necessary.
A BB-8 jack-o-lantern made of two white pumpkins stacked on top of each other, carved and decorated with orange and silver paint.

A BB-8 jack-o-lantern made of two white pumpkins stacked on top of each other, carved and decorated with orange and silver paint.

Your BB-8-‘O-Lantern is complete and ready for his Halloween mission!

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

star wars halloween star wars jack o' lantern BB-8

