Be a Force For Change for a Chance to Visit the Set of the Untitled Han Solo Movie

Now's your chance to win the second experience in Star Wars: Force For Change and Omaze's epic Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" campaign -- and if you're a fan of a certain scoundrel, you'll want to make the jump to lightspeed and enter.



As seen in the video above featuring Star Wars favorite Warwick Davis, fans who enter today at Omaze.com/StarWars will have the chance to win a trip to the set of the upcoming untitled Han Solo movie. While Davis is a little worried about spoilers -- hehere should be some more interesting things to see than the studio parking lot, vending machines, and office supplies he promises. The winner will also meet the film's directors, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and have a chance to appear in the movie. And while this is a prize Han himself would probably fly to Alderaan and back for, it's all in support of some good causes: UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Since 2014, Star Wars: Force For Change and UNICEF have joined together to help improve the lives of children around the world. With the support of Star Wars fans, the collaboration has raised more than $9 million to help the world’s most vulnerable children. To date, Star Wars: Force For Change has helped UNICEF save the lives of over 30,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition through the distribution of over 4 million packets of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food Packets (RUTF) around the world.

Starlight Children’s Foundation is joining Star Wars: Force For Change as the initiative’s newest charity beneficiary in 2017. Through a $1 million grant, Star Wars: Force for Change supports the foundation’s core programs which are designed to bring comfort and joy to hospitalized kids through Starlight’s network of more than 700 children’s hospitals, clinics, camps and other partners across the US. Star Wars: Force for Change and fan donations through this campaign will also provide new Starlight programs, like fun, comfortable Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns, to tens of thousands of hospitalized children across the country.

The Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" campaign runs until May 11; fans who enter at Omaze.com/StarWars will have the chance to win a different prize each week, including tickets to the world premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi or an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch. Additionally, at the end of the campaign, one randomly-selected grand prize winner will be awarded all three Force-filled experiences.

The prizes are themed to honor all eras of the saga, as follows:



Past – Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives and the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope

Present – Join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party

Future – Visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie

Grand Prize – One winner will receive the Past, Present, AND Future prizes!

Fans are encouraged to follow the campaign at Omaze.com/StarWars for exclusive updates each week.

So be sure to enter this week. You might win. And we promise not to tell you the odds.

