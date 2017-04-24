Be a Force For Change for the Chance to Win a Trip to the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere and More

Fans who enter today at Omaze.com/StarWars will have the chance to win three amazing prizes!

You can now enter for the chance to win a trip to the red-carpet premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, plus the chance to win the grand prize in Star Wars: Force For Change and Omaze's epic Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" campaign. Both are more powerful (and more awesome) than you can possibly imagine.



Fans who enter today at Omaze.com/StarWars will have the chance to win all three prizes in the campaign: Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives and the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope; join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party; and visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie. Also, fans who enter this week will also be in the running for an additional chance to join the cast at the Star Wars: The Last Jedi red-carpet premiere. As seen in the video above, John Boyega marked the occasion by surprising fans at Star Wars Celebration Orlando, and best of all, Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" is all in support of some good causes: UNICEF and Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Since 2014, Star Wars: Force For Change and UNICEF have joined together to help improve the lives of children around the world. With the support of Star Wars fans, the collaboration has raised more than $9 million to help the world’s most vulnerable children. To date, Star Wars: Force For Change has helped UNICEF save the lives of over 30,000 children suffering from severe acute malnutrition through the distribution of over 4 million packets of Ready to Use Therapeutic Food Packets (RUTF) around the world.

Starlight Children’s Foundation is joining Star Wars: Force For Change as the initiative’s newest charity beneficiary in 2017. Through a $1 million grant, Star Wars: Force for Change supports the foundation’s core programs which are designed to bring comfort and joy to hospitalized kids through Starlight’s network of more than 700 children’s hospitals, clinics, camps and other partners across the US. Star Wars: Force for Change and fan donations through this campaign will also provide new Starlight programs, like fun, comfortable Star Wars-themed Starlight Brave Gowns, to tens of thousands of hospitalized children across the country.

The Star Wars "Past, Present, and Future" campaign runs until May 11; a different prize has been awarded each week, all themed to honor all eras of the saga:



Past – Stay at Skywalker Inn, tour of the archives and the Ranch, and a screening of Star Wars: A New Hope

Present – Join the cast and attend the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere and exclusive after party

Future – Visit the set, meet the directors, and have the chance to appear in the untitled Han Solo movie

Grand Prize – One winner will receive the Past, Present, AND Future prizes!

Fans are encouraged to follow the campaign at Omaze.com/StarWars for exclusive updates each week.

