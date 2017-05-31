Galactic Costuming: Celebrating 20 Years of the 501st Legion with Founder Albin Johnson

StarWars.com kicks off a new feature on costuming fans with the founder of the 501st Legion.
Galactic Costuming is a feature that highlights members of fan groups from around the world who, literally, wear their love of Star Wars in the form of trooper armor, rebel pilot flightsuits, and much more.
Star Wars: A New Hope is celebrating its 40th anniversary, but it's not the only important milestone to raise a glass of blue milk to in 2017. This year also marks the 20th anniversary of the 501st Legion, a.k.a. Vader's Fist. The costuming organization stretches around the globe with more than 10,000 active members (the number jumps to over 18,000 once you factor in retired or inactive members) who put on helmets, capes, and hats to troop at hundreds of events annually. It all started with one man, founder Albin Johnson.