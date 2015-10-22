You can move stones with the Force -- now try carving pumpkins!

Halloween is nearly here. You have just over a week to figure out costumes, decor, and party plans. Make it easy on yourself. Chances are your brain is already consumed by Star Wars: The Force Awakens, so theme your Halloween festivities around the film. Dress up as Kylo Ren or put on a stormtrooper helmet (they go with every outfit), pass out Star Wars fruit snacks to trick-or-treaters, and use the Force on your pumpkins.

Several fans are getting into the holiday spirit by using stencils and original designs to capture Star Wars characters and scenes on pumpkins. I asked fans for photos of their work and am seriously impressed by their skills. I can barely carve a simple jack-o'-lantern pattern onto a pumpkin, let alone anything resembling a face or helmet. As far as I'm concerned, all of these fans are Jedi Masters of pumpkin carving. Let's take a look at their work!