Fully Operational Fandom: The Ultimate Star Wars Nursery

Thanks to her parents, Evelyn will have a very, very cool room.

Many fans of Star Wars say they grew up with the films and have felt passionately about the universe for their whole lives. I know no one is exaggerating when they make that statement, but Tim Murphy's daughter will have a unique perspective. She'll grow up literally surrounded by and immersed in Star Wars. Tim designed her nursery to incorporate all sorts of elements from the galaxy far, far away. He first saw A New Hope when he was about five years old; he was totally blown away. He particularly remembers being hung up on the "silver C-3PO." He didn't realize until years later that was actually U-3PO. Fast forwarding into the future, Tim was excited to share his enthusiasm for Star Wars with his kid. I talked with him about the decorations, about getting recognition for the nursery from Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher, and more.

StarWars.com: What made you decide to choose Star Wars as the theme for your baby girl's nursery?

Tim Murphy: My wife and I met at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and one of the first things we bonded over was a mutual love of Star Wars. I actually came across the first note she ever wrote to me back in 2007, and it says something like, "You're funny and cool and you like Star Wars!" Very high compliments! Before we found out the gender of our baby, my wife and I each had a dream on the same night that we had a little boy. We agreed on a name and that Star Wars would be a fun theme for the nursery. When we found out we're having a girl, we were thrilled! But I turned to my wife and said, "We'll come up with a different theme for the nursery." My wife, with great (and pretty much justified) umbrage, said right back to me, "What? A girl can't like Star Wars?!" The Star Wars nursery was still a go, but we needed to make some changes!