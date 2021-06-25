From a Certain Point of View: What’s Your Favorite Episode of The Mandalorian Season 2?

Two StarWars.com writers debate their favorite episodes from the second season of the Star Wars live-action series now on Disney+.

One of the great things about Star Wars is that it inspires endless debates and opinions on a wide array of topics. Best bounty hunter? Most powerful Jedi? Does Salacious Crumb have the best haircut in the saga? In that spirit, StarWars.com presents From a Certain Point of View: a series of point-counterpoints on some of the biggest -- and most fun -- Star Wars issues. In this installment, two StarWars.com writers choose their favorite episode from the second season of The Mandalorian on Disney+.

My favorite episode? It’s “Chapter 11: The Heiress,” says Jenn.

The best episode from The Mandalorian Season 2 -- at least, for me? No question, it has to be “Chapter 11: The Heiress.” After the dire straits of the previous episode, the Razor Crest passengers finally make their way to their destination, and they do it with a bang. It’s excitement from the word go with a crash landing that has you on the edge of your seat.

It’s here on the moon of Trask that everything comes together as old plotlines get resolved and we get ready for new adventures. Plus, there’s chowder, and who doesn’t love bowls of piping hot soup?

The Frog Lady’s reunion with her husband is a tear-jerker. When she safely makes it back into the arms of her beloved with their expanding brood, if you didn’t shed a tiny tear you must have a heart as cold as a tauntaun’s tail. When Mando has to leave on a work trip, he leaves the still-unnamed-Child under the care of the Frog couple, who take the child under their wing and teach him what it’s like to bond with a family.

If all that familial love was too mushy for you, this episode also has excitement, adventure, and while a Jedi craves not these things, Mando always seems to find himself in the middle of it. And who was there to save him? None other than the legendary Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze.

Fans of Star Wars animation are loyal to their favorite characters and with the first live action appearance of Bo-Katan – who first appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and returned to screen holding the Darksaber aloft in Star Wars Rebels -- Katee Sackoff did an amazing job bringing the character to reality after years behind the microphone providing her voice.

Not only do we hear the words “Darksaber” for the first time, but Bo-Katan also makes mention of one Ahsoka Tano, a foreshadowing of another fan favorite character that would soon make her live-action debut in the following episode. So much set up, so much anticipation, but still so satisfying. Written by Jon Favreau and directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, this episode has heart, action, intrigue; all the elements of the Star Wars galaxy that we love.

And if you still don’t agree, I’ve got just three words for you: Mon Calamari Sweater. Why did I even bother writing out those other points? This episode is my favorite just for the Outer Rim outerwear alone. I have spoken.

Nothing can compete with the emotional payoff of “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” says Carlos.

There's nothing more gratifying than a rousing and emotional conclusion to a story you're deeply invested in. It's fair to say that before The Mandalorian premiered, none of us predicted that the story's focal point would be the bond between a fearless bounty hunter and a small child (of Yoda's species, no less). The genius of The Mandalorian is that -- in addition to stirring action mixed with beloved Star Wars iconography (TIE fighters, X-wings, lightsabers, etc.) -- it is ultimately a universally relatable story of love, respect, and friendship.

And the final episode in Season 2,“Chapter 16: The Rescue” is the culmination of a slowly simmering tale that took us to both familiar and new corners of the Star Wars galaxy. The reason it's my favorite episode of The Mandalorian's second season is because it delivered an emotional and satisfying ending to our hero's quest: to deliver little Grogu safe and sound to a Jedi who would both care for him and train him in the ways of the Force. While I hope Mando and Grogu's paths cross again, the episode made clear that a key part of their story definitely came to an end. From now onwards nothing about the show is certain and that, as an audience member, is exciting; the future, after all, is always in motion.

But more than simply satisfying, the episode was genuinely suspenseful. The last 10 minutes -- when Mando and our heroes are trapped on the bridge of Moff Gideon's light cruiser, awaiting certain death at the clutches of a battalion of dark troopers -- had me on the edge of my seat. When that X-wing docks and we, the audience, watch -- alongside our heroes on the bridge -- a robed figure gracefully and systematically cut down the dark troopers, it was nothing short of thrilling. When it's finally confirmed that it is indeed Luke Skywalker and that he is the Jedi who is to take and train Grogu, it was as if millions voices suddenly cried out in joyful glee.

“The Rescue” artfully displays the individual elements that make The Mandalorian such a welcome addition to the ever-expanding Star Wars tapestry. The episode -- like the series to date -- is a perfect mix of nostalgia, the resolution of old storylines, the introduction of new storylines, and cutting-edge action sequences and special effects, all while focusing on what ultimately matters most: family.

