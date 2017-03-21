Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar Heading to Star Wars Celebration Orlando

The Star Wars Rebels actors will be signing autographs this April!

While they clashed many times on Star Wars Rebels, Kanan Jarrus and the Seventh Sister are both coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus) and Sarah Michelle Gellar (the Seventh Sister) are officially set to attend the upcoming event, and will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando this April, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced today.

As Kanan, Prinze Jr. has defined a major character in Star Wars lore -- a survivor of the Jedi purge who plays a role in forming the Rebel Alliance, while training young Ezra Bridger in the ways of the Force. This will be his second Celebration appearance. Gellar's Seventh Sister, a dark-side wielding Jedi hunter, was one of the great villains in the show's second season. Gellar is attending Celebration for the first time.

The actors join a growing lineup of Star Wars greats coming to the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall, including: Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor), Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels), Matthew Wood (supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and voice of General Grievous), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Riz Ahmed (Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ray Park (Darth Maul), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger, Star Wars Rebels), Brian Herring (BB-8 puppeteer, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Angus MacInnes (Dutch “Gold Leader” Vander, Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Clive Revill (Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), Tim Rose (animatronic designer and puppeteer of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Paul Blake (Greedo, Star Wars: A New Hope), and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

Fans can purchase authentic movie photos and officially licensed Star Wars memorabilia to get signed at the autograph pavilion at StarWarsAuthentics.com.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

