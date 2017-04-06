Forest Whitaker Set for Celebration Orlando

The Academy Award winner who played Saw Gerrera in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story returns to Celebration!

The original rebel is coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Forest Whitaker (Saw Gerrera in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars Rebels) is officially heading to the upcoming event, and will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced today.

As Saw Gerrera -- a hardened yet sympathetic rebel holding a key message for Jyn Erso -- Whitaker became an immediate fan favorite. One of the world's most accomplished actors and an Academy Award winner, Whitaker will be making his second Celebration appearance, and will also stop by the Star Wars Show LIVE stage with Felicity Jones on Saturday for a one-on-one chat.

The actor join a growing lineup of Star Wars greats coming to the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall, including: Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor), Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels), Matthew Wood (supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and voice of General Grievous), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Riz Ahmed (Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus, Star Wars Rebels), Sarah Michelle Gellar (the Seventh Sister, Star Wars Rebels), Ray Park (Darth Maul), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger, Star Wars Rebels), Brian Herring (BB-8 puppeteer, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Angus MacInnes (Dutch “Gold Leader” Vander, Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Clive Revill (Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), Tim Rose (animatronic designer and puppeteer of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Paul Blake (Greedo, Star Wars: A New Hope), and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

Fans can purchase authentic movie photos and officially licensed Star Wars memorabilia to get signed at the autograph pavilion at StarWarsAuthentics.com.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

