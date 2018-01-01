First Look at Yoda, Finn, and Poe in Star Wars Mighty Muggs Wave 2 - Exclusive

StarWars.com reveals these head-spinning new figures.

At New York Comic Con 2017, StarWars.com got a sneak peek at the upcoming relaunch of Mighty Muggs figures from Hasbro. And we thought they were mighty, indeed. Each figure sports a push-and-turn head-spin feature, revealing one of three facial expressions: angry, happy, surprised, excited, and more possibilities. It's a super fun and charming element of interactivity, and we've been counting down the days until the line's release this month. Now, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at wave two's Yoda, Finn, and Poe Dameron, joining the previously revealed Darth Vader and Chewbacca. (Finn's bewildered look is a StarWars.com favorite.) Wave two arrives in February -- check the figures out below and pre-order now!

