{:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

First Look at Yoda, Finn, and Poe in Star Wars Mighty Muggs Wave 2 - Exclusive

January 1, 2018
January 1, 2018
StarWars.com Team

StarWars.com reveals these head-spinning new figures.

At New York Comic Con 2017, StarWars.com got a sneak peek at the upcoming relaunch of Mighty Muggs figures from Hasbro. And we thought they were mighty, indeed. Each figure sports a push-and-turn head-spin feature, revealing one of three facial expressions: angry, happy, surprised, excited, and more possibilities. It's a super fun and charming element of interactivity, and we've been counting down the days until the line's release this month. Now, StarWars.com is excited to offer a first look at wave two's Yoda, Finn, and Poe Dameron, joining the previously revealed Darth Vader and Chewbacca. (Finn's bewildered look is a StarWars.com favorite.) Wave two arrives in February -- check the figures out below and pre-order now!

A Mighty Muggs action figure of a surprised Finn. A Mighty Muggs action figure of an angry looking Finn. A Mighty Muggs action figure of a happy Finn. A Mighty Muggs action figure of a happy Finn in the original packaging. A Mighty Muggs action figure of an angry looking Poe Dameron. A Mighty Muggs action figure of Poe Dameron. A Mighty Muggs action figure of a happy Poe Dameron. A Mighty Muggs action figure of Poe Dameron in original packaging. A Mighty Muggs Yoda figure grits its teeth while holding a lightsaber. A Mighty Muggs Yoda figure smirks while holding a lightsaber. A Mighty Muggs Yoda figure smiles while holding a lightsaber. A Mighty Muggs action figure of Yoda in original packaging.

