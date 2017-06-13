ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Turn to the Dark Side with Darth Vader Pretzels

June 13, 2017
June 13, 2017
Jenn Fujikawa

No. I am your pretzel.

Now you can make your own delicious pretzels infused with the dark side. Shaped like Lord Vader’s helmet, together with this tasty snack you can rule the galaxy.


These are no-boil pretzels, so they’re a little more bready, but still full of flavor with a nice crunchy crust. Add a healthy amount of coarse salt -- it may be rough, and irritating, and get everywhere, but it sure is delicious on top of a crusty pretzel.


Darth Vader Pretzels


Ingredients:


1-1/2 cups warm water
1-1/2 tablespoons sugar
2-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 packet (2 1/4 teaspoons) active dry yeast
4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Vegetable oil (to grease the bowl)
1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Coarse salt


  • vader-pretzel-dough-1

    of
    vader-pretzel-dough-1

    of
  • vader-pretzel-dough-2

    of
    vader-pretzel-dough-2

    of
  • vader-pretzel-dough-3

    of
    vader-pretzel-dough-3

    of
  • vader-pretzel-dough-4

    of
    vader-pretzel-dough-4

    of
  • vader-pretzel-dough-5

    of
    vader-pretzel-dough-5

    of
  • vader-pretzel-dough-6

    of
    vader-pretzel-dough-6

    of

    • Pretzel dough shaped like Darth Vader's mask.


    In the bowl of an electric mixer add the warm water, sugar, and salt. Sprinkle the yeast on top and let sit for 5 minutes until it begins to foam.


    Add the flour and butter and mix with the dough hook attachment until smooth.


    Remove the dough from the bowl and set aside.


    Oil a bowl with vegetable oil, then return the dough to the oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm area for about 1 hour, until the dough doubles in size.


    Preheat the oven to 450 degrees and prep baking pans with buttered parchment or silpats.


    Remove the dough from the bowl. Pull off a piece and roll it out into a long rope to form the outline of Vader’s head. Use more dough to create the eye and mouth details, press to secure.


    Place the pretzels onto the prepped baking sheets. Brush the tops of each pretzel with the beaten egg yolk mixture, then sprinkle with the coarse salt.


    Bake for 12 -14 minutes, then let cool on a wire rack.


    Serve with mustard or cheese sauce. And embrace the flavor of the dark side.


    Darth Vader-shaped pretzels and a bowl of cheese dip.


    Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

    star wars recipes Darth Vader (Star Wars)

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved