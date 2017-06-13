Turn to the Dark Side with Darth Vader Pretzels

No. I am your pretzel.
Now you can make your own delicious pretzels infused with the dark side. Shaped like Lord Vader’s helmet, together with this tasty snack you can rule the galaxy.
These are no-boil pretzels, so they’re a little more bready, but still full of flavor with a nice crunchy crust. Add a healthy amount of coarse salt -- it may be rough, and irritating, and get everywhere, but it sure is delicious on top of a crusty pretzel.
Darth Vader Pretzels
Ingredients:
1-1/2 cups warm water
1-1/2 tablespoons sugar
2-1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1 packet (2 1/4 teaspoons) active dry yeast
4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour
4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Vegetable oil (to grease the bowl)
1 egg beaten with 1 tablespoon water
Coarse salt