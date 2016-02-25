Explore a Bricktastic Galaxy in DK's LEGO Star Wars: Chronicles of the Force - Exclusive Reveal!

Full details on the in-depth guide, including its exclusive minifigure -- plus a sneak peek at Ultimate Factivity Collection: LEGO Star Wars!

Looking to learn the ways of the brick side of the Force? DK Publishing is your master now.

StarWars.com is excited to reveal LEGO Star Wars: Chronicles of the Force, an in-depth, photo-filled companion to LEGO Star Wars, coming in June from DK. Written by veteran Star Wars authors Adam Bray and Cole Horton, the new tome spans the entire saga, featuring detailed information on the latest sets and minifigures of the LEGO Star Wars galaxy -- and comes with an exclusive minifigure of its own. Meet "Unkar's Brute," one of junk trader Unkar Plutt's thugs from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, available only with LEGO Star Wars: Chronicles of the Force. Take a sneak peek at the book cover and at (definitely-a-bad-guy-with-that-face) Unkar's Brute in the gallery below!