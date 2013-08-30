ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

Exclusive Star Wars Comics Preview: December Titles and February Graphic Novels

August 30, 2013
August 30, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get the first look at upcoming Star Wars comics!

Dark Horse has given us a special first look at what's to come in the world of Star Wars comics. Check out our exclusive preview of December titles and February trades, featuring never before seen cover art, after the jump!

DECEMBER TITLES

The Star Wars #4 (of 8), $3.99
On sale December 4
32 pages

General Skywalker and Jedi-in-training Annikin Starkiller have a deadly encounter with mounted Stormtroopers! An encounter with outlaws in a cantina leads to a meeting with smuggler Han Solo! And a Jedi makes the ultimate sacrifice to save one of Princess Leia’s younger brothers!

 

The Star Wars #4 CoverCREATORS Writer: Jonathan Rinzler Artist: Mike Mayhew Colorist: Rain Beredo Cover Artist: Nick Runge Variant Cover Artist: Dave WilkinsStar Wars #12, $2.99 On sale December 11 32 pages

 

 

Star Wars #12 CoverCREATORS Writer: Brian Wood Artist: Carlos D’Anda Colorist: Gabe Eltaeb Cover Artist: Sean CookeStar Wars: Dawn of the Jedi -- Force War #2 (of 5), $2.99 On sale December 11 32 pages

 

 

Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi -- Force War #2 CoverCREATORS Writer: John Ostrander Artist: Jan Duursema (Pencils) Artist: Dan Parsons (Inks) Colorist: Wes Dzioba Cover Artist: David Michael BeckFEBRUARY GRAPHIC NOVELSStar Wars: Legacy Volume 3, $34.99 On sale February 12 Hardcover, 440 pages

 

Last heir to the legacy of the Skywalkers, Cade Skywalker is ready to turn his back on the galaxy for good. But as the rumored death of Sith Emperor Darth Krayt sets into motion a struggle for power...it becomes clear to Cade that he is the true last hope for the galaxy. Collects Star Wars: Legacy Volumes 9–11, and Legacy #37–#40 from Legacy collection Volume 8.

 

Star Wars: Legacy Vol. 3CREATORS Writer: John Ostrander Artists: Jan Duursema, Dave Ross Artist: Dan Parsons (Inks) Colorists: Brad Anderson, Jesus AburtoStar Wars: Dark Times Volume 7 -- A Spark Remains, $19.99 On sale February 26 128 pages

 

Together with their old friend Dass Jennir and a new Jedi acquaintance, the crew of the Uhumele is plotting to take down the Galactic Emperor’s second in command, Darth Vader! For this foolproof plan, they’ll be offering something the Dark Lord won’t be able to resist: Jedi. Collects Star Wars: Dark Times -- A Spark Remains #1–#5.

 

Star Wars: Dark Times Vol. 7CREATORS
Writer: Randy Stradley
Artists: Douglas Wheatley
Colorist: Dan Jackson
Cover Artist: Benjamin Carré

 
star wars comics

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved