Exclusive: Get a First Look at Marvel's Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Covers

December 19, 2016
December 19, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Superstar artist Stuart Immonen and more to honor the original Star Wars film!

Star Wars turns 40 in 2017, and the House of Ideas is celebrating all year long.

Throughout the coming year, Marvel will be releasing special variant covers depicting various scenes from Star Wars: A New Hope -- the film that started it all in 1977 -- in honor of its milestone anniversary. The covers, 48 in total, will be illustrated by some of the industry's most gifted artists, and come complete with a new logo and border treatment.

It's time to demonstrate the full power of these covers: StarWars.com and Marvel are excited to reveal the first batch below!

The Marvel Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover for Doctor Aphra #3 features Darth Vader and several stormtroopers as depicted by artist Juan Gimenez.
Doctor Aphra #3 cover; artist: Juan Gimenez

Princess Leia and R2-D2 on the cover of Poe Dameron #10 by artist Stuart Immonen.
Poe Dameron #10 cover; artist: Stuart Immonen

The Marvel Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover #27 features Darth Vader and several stormtroopers as depicted by artists Ryan Stegman and Jordan Boyd.
Star Wars #27 cover; artist: Ryan Stegman

A group of Jawas carries R2-D2 through the desert at sunset, as depicted by artist Michael Walsh for Marvel's Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover artwork for Poe Dameron #11.
Artist: Michael Walsh

The Marvel Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover artwork features a scene of the original Cantina alien band performing from Star Wars: A New Hope, as depicted by artist Mike Mayhew.
Artist: Mike Mayhew

Marvel's Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover artwork features a group of sandtroopers in the desert, with some riding Dewbacks.
Artist: Michael Laming

Luke Skywalker trains as a Jedi.
Artist: David Lopez

Marvel's Star Wars 40th Anniversary Variant Cover artwork features Luke Skywalker standing by his landspeeder under a purplish desert sky.
Artist: Kevin Wada

