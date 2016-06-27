ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Elite Stormtroopers Prepare to Strike in Star Wars #21 - First Look!

June 27, 2016
June 27, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Calling in the big guns.

In Marvel's Star Wars, stormtroopers are about to get even deadlier.

StarWars.com first revealed concept art of the Empire's elite squad -- an intimidating crew of stormtroopers featuring different builds ad customized armor -- back in April. They'll be led by Kreel, a familiar face to those who read the series, last seen working in Grakkus the Hutt’s arena. And now exclusive to StarWars.com, you can check out finished pages by Jorge Molina from their debut, Star Wars #21, coming July 20.

    • The squad represents a new look into the Empire. According to writer Jason Aaron, “The main thing I wanted to do was give more of a face to some of the stormtroopers. We’ve seen lots of them in the series, but they’ve all been pretty interchangeable, faceless bad guys. We haven’t gotten to know them. That was one of my favorite parts of The Force Awakens, getting to see and getting to know a real character who was a stormtrooper and somebody who, of course, has a conscience and changed his ways and joined up with the good guys. This is the opposite of that. It’s us peering inside the heads of somebody who is very gung-ho for the Empire and then the question, of course, is ‘Why? Why would you sign up to fight for the Empire?"

    • Han, Luke, and Leia have faced plenty of stormtroopers. But none like this. We can't wait.

