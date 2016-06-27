Elite Stormtroopers Prepare to Strike in Star Wars #21 - First Look!

Calling in the big guns.
In Marvel's Star Wars, stormtroopers are about to get even deadlier.
StarWars.com first revealed concept art of the Empire's elite squad -- an intimidating crew of stormtroopers featuring different builds ad customized armor -- back in April. They'll be led by Kreel, a familiar face to those who read the series, last seen working in Grakkus the Hutt’s arena. And now exclusive to StarWars.com, you can check out finished pages by Jorge Molina from their debut, Star Wars #21, coming July 20.