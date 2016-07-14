ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Poll: Which Trooper Armor is Coolest?

July 14, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Do you prefer those fighting for the Republic, Empire, or First Order?

One of the most quintessential Star Wars images has to be the original Imperial stormtrooper. Revealed within minutes of Star Wars: A New Hope, their eerily dark eyes and seemingly frowning helmet invoke the fear of the Galactic Empire. Since the beginning of the saga, we've seen variations of their armor from Phase I clone troopers to stormtroopers of the First Order. But which is the coolest armor of them all? Let us know in our poll below!

