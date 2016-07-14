Poll: Which Trooper Armor is Coolest?

Do you prefer those fighting for the Republic, Empire, or First Order?

One of the most quintessential Star Wars images has to be the original Imperial stormtrooper. Revealed within minutes of Star Wars: A New Hope, their eerily dark eyes and seemingly frowning helmet invoke the fear of the Galactic Empire. Since the beginning of the saga, we've seen variations of their armor from Phase I clone troopers to stormtroopers of the First Order. But which is the coolest armor of them all? Let us know in our poll below!