Upcycle Your Near-Sighted Scrap Pile Into DIY Droid Wind Chimes

The refreshing breeze on a summer’s evening can make you feel like anything is possible. You might not have ever thought you’d hear Star Wars droids make music together, but that same cool wind can make it happen with this upcycled craft: Droid Wind Chimes!
Grab some tin cans from your recycling bin to create your favorite astromech droids, and then string them together to create a unique wind chime. Hang it on your porch and you’ll be reminded of some of your most beloved Star Wars characters year-round.
What You'll Need*