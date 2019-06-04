Make Your Star Wars Collection Look Most Impressive with This DIY Display Stand

It's all too easy.
If your Star Wars action figures are outgrowing your shelf space, or you’re the type who just likes to be a little more organized, you can make your own custom display stand in almost no time at all! Spray paint and decals can turn a boring, tiered wooden spice shelf into a scene straight out of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.
This action figure display stand is inspired by the duel on the steps of Bespin’s carbon-freezing chamber -- as seen below in an animated short from Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures. (We won’t judge you if you decide to use it just to re-enact the iconic lightsaber battle between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.)
What You’ll Need*