Disney+ Pre-Orders Now Live

Visit Disneyplus.com to sign up for the Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service, featuring Star Wars films, live-action series, and animation!

You can now take your first step into a larger world of Star Wars streaming: Disney+ pre-orders are officially open.

Fans in the US can subscribe today to Disney+, the Walt Disney Company’s new streaming service, and be among the first to enjoy Star Wars content when the platform launches on November 12. Monthly ($6.99) and annual ($69.99) subscriptions are available for purchase at Disneyplus.com, with a seven-day free trial beginning November 12.

Beginning November 12, Disney+ will feature The Mandalorian, the first-ever live-action Star Wars series. From executive producer Jon Favreau, the series follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. Coming to Disney+ in February 2020 is the long-awaited conclusion of the beloved animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with 12 new episodes helmed by series shepherd Dave Filoni. A Cassian Andor live-action series starring Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk is in the works for Disney+, and just announced at D23 Expo 2019, an Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor is planned for the service.

In addition, Disney+ will feature never-before-seen original programming from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic, and more. In its first year, Disney+ will release more than 25 original series, 10 original films, and documentaries. Subscribers will also enjoy unprecedented access to Disney’s vast collection of films and television shows.

Disney+ will be available on a wide selection of mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs. Subscribers will enjoy high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles, including the ability for parents to set Kids Profiles that create an easy-to-navigate, child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

Subscriptions will automatically renew at $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, with the option to cancel at any time before each renewal date. All new Disney+ subscribers will be eligible for a seven-day free trial.

On November 12, consumers in the US will have the opportunity to purchase a bundled offering of Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu for just $12.99. The bundle offers access to all Disney+ programming plus thousands of live sporting events, sports-themed original series, and award-winning sports documentaries from ESPN+, as well as Hulu’s award-winning original content and on-demand streaming library.