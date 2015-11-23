ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Disney and Google Announce Stunning Interactive Experiences to Celebrate Star Wars: The Force Awakens

November 23, 2015
November 23, 2015

Get full details on Awaken the Force Within and Google Cardboard Virtual Reality!

There's been an awakening -- and it's coming to Google products and the Star Wars app.

Disney announced today that in an unprecedented collaboration with Google, Star Wars fans will have an opportunity to share in immersive experiences -- Awaken the Force Within and Google Cardboard Virtual Reality -- in celebration of Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Awaken the Force Within, a global program, starts today; fans logging onto Google.com/starwars can make a choice to be on the dark side or the light side for the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Their favorite Google apps will then transform to reflect the path they choose. Special experiences have been developed for Android Wear Watches, Google Calendar, Chrome, Chromecast, Gmail, Google Maps, Google Now, Waze, and YouTube with added features for fans to discover on their Inbox by Gmail, Google Translate, and Google Search.

Coming on December 2 is a new virtual reality experience developed along with Google and Verizon. This will feature the first-of-its-kind serialized Google Cardboard Virtual Reality (VR) experience that combines a compelling story, which ties directly into the opening of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, with the very latest cutting-edge Virtual Reality technology. The Google Cardboard Virtual Reality experience will live in the official Star Wars app and is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    • ILMxLAB, a laboratory for immersive entertainment from Lucasfilm, Industrial Light & Magic, and Skywalker Sound, created the Virtual Reality content for the Google Cardboard VR Experience utilizing the group’s combined expertise in special effects, design, and artistry.

    Four custom Google Cardboard viewer designs featuring popular Star Wars images will also be available exclusively in Verizon stores beginning December 2.

    The galaxy far, far away is coming to you. Let it in like never before.

    Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Awaken the Force Within and Google Cardboard Virtual Reality!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

