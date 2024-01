*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by painting the concave side of the paper plate red. Let dry.

Step 2: Trace the paper plate on the yellow paper as a guide for sizing. Draw an eye shape in the middle and cut it out.

Step 3: Draw and cut out the elliptical pupil shape from the black paper.

Step 4: Color in the sides of the yellow eye with the red crayon, leaving a circle of yellow in the center.

Step 5: Glue the pupil shape to the center of the yellow eye. Let dry.

Step 6: Punch four holes on the two sides of the red circle.

Step 7: Cut eight small pieces of string, each about six inches in length. Tie the string through the holes you punched in the plate.

Step 8: Glue the eye to the middle of the red circle and let dry.

Step 9: Cut a rectangle of the red construction paper about eight inches long and four inches wide. Glue it to the back side of the dianoga’s head and let dry.

Your trash compactor monster is complete! Stick it behind your furniture to keep an eye on you and the kids this Halloween season.

For a ghoul-actic collection of articles, crafts, and more, check out StarWars.com’s Halloween hub…if you dare!

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #Halloween, #StarWarsCrafts