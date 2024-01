*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by spray painting the craft pumpkin with the stone texture paint. Let dry completely.

Step 2: Cut the bottom off a plastic water bottle. Use the chalk to trace it on the pumpkin, a little above the middle of the pumpkin. Draw a second circle inside the one you just traced, slightly smaller. (It’s easier to start smaller and carve larger if needed for the bottle to fit snugly inside.)

Step 3: Carve the hole you traced out of the craft pumpkin.

Step 4: Gently slide the end of the bottle into the hole you just carved, and hot glue around it to hold it firmly in place. Spray paint it and the glue with the stone texture, and let dry.

Step 5: Use the black paint to create the equator/trench in the middle of the Death Star, and let dry.

Step 6: Using the hard end of the paint brush, dip it in the white paint to add the Death Star’s small white lights. Add as many dots as you’d like all around the pumpkin and let dry.

Step 7: Repeat on top of the dots you just painted with the glow-in-the-dark acrylic paint. Let dry.

Step 8: You can consider the battle station fully armed and operational at this point, if you’re going to be displaying it inside or in light, or continue crafting to make it fire lasers in the dark.

Step 9: Crack the green glow sticks to activate them. (Smacking them on the table rather than bending them keeps the sticks straighter.)

Step 10: Hot glue the ends of four sticks to the outside circle of the Death Star’s water bottle dish. Glue one in the middle, and then place a tiny bit of glue on the other ends to stick all five to a point. You can also try poking the glow sticks in as opposed to gluing. (Regardless, they should be able to pop off if you want to remove or replace!)

Your Death Star is complete! The Emperor will be pleased with your efforts. Pair your Death Star with a smashed pumpkin as an effective demonstration.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.