The Emperor’s Wrath Awakens in Marvel’s Darth Vader #6 - Exclusive Preview

September 18, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Darth Vader faces his master in a can’t-miss issue.

The Emperor does not show mercy. Especially to his own enforcer.

In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s Darth Vader #6, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the titular Sith Lord returns from his recent travels -- only to find that he has angered his master. The punishment is not pretty…

"With every single issue of this series, I'm astounded by what we've been given the green light to explore," writer Greg Pak tells StarWars.com. "A brutal showdown between Vader and Palpatine? Yes, please! With massive repercussions for Vader that result in a total status quo upheaval? YES, PLEASE!"

Darth Vader #6, from Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by InHyuk Lee, arrives October 14 and is available for pre-order now.

Darth Vader #6 cover Darth Vader #6 page 1 Darth Vader #6 page 2 Darth Vader #6 page 3 Darth Vader #6 page 4 Darth Vader #6 page 5

