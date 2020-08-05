The Sith Lord’s Quest Leads to Padmé’s Tomb in Darth Vader #4 - Exclusive

Vader continues his journey on Naboo, home of the one he loved most.

Naboo is a world of beauty. For the former Anakin Skywalker, it’s a world of ghosts.

In StarWars.com’s first look at Marvel’s Darth Vader #4, set after the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, the titular Sith Lord seeks revenge against those who hid Luke Skywalker from him -- and the truth about how Padmé Amidala, his wife, died. What he finds on Naboo, home of Padmé, is violence, bittersweet and painful memories from the past, and the final resting place of his lost love…

Darth Vader #4, from writer Greg Pak and artist Raffaele Ienco, with a cover by In-Hyuk Lee, arrives August 12 and is available for pre-order now.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog