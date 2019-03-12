ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Enjoy a Healthy Dose of the Dark Side With This Darth Maul Quinoa Salad

March 12, 2019
March 12, 2019
Jenn Fujikawa

Celebrate the Sith with an easy-to-make, healthy meal.

Star Wars Fuel Your Force is a commitment to finding your “inner Force” through an active and healthy lifestyle. Taking inspiration from the epic stories and powerful characters from the Star Wars galaxy, these nutritious recipes are good for you, full of flavor, and sure to bring balance to the Force and your inner well being.

Sith Lord, Nightbrother, son of Mother Talzin, Darth Maul was intimidating both in appearance and skills. Maul’s haunting red-and-black visage is his most recognizable feature along with his unique lightsaber.

This healthy Maul-inspired dish, Darth Maul Quinoa Salad, is filled with nutritious ingredients. The flavor packs a punch and will give you energy, even if you feel like your strength is split in two. 

Darth Maul in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

Darth Maul Quinoa Salad

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: ½ cup

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cooked quinoa
  • 1 cup corn
  • ½ cup red onion, diced
  • 2 tomatoes, seeded and diced small
  • 1/2 cup canned low sodium black beans
  • Chopped jicama for details

Dressing ingredients:
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • Squeeze of half a lemon (approx. 1 tablespoon)
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon basil
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ⅛ teaspooon salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon pepper

Quinoa in a bowl for the Darth Maul Quinoa Salad recipe.

Step 1: In a bowl, layer the quinoa, followed by the corn, then the onion.

Tomatoes and quinoa for a Darth Maul Quinoa Salad recipe.

Step 2: Spread the tomatoes over the surface to cover the layers.

Tomatoes and quinoa for a Darth Maul Quinoa Salad recipe.

Step 3: Use the black beans to create Maul’s face details, and the jicama for his horns.

Finished Darth Maul Quinoa Salad.

Step 4: Pour the dressing over the salad to serve.

Star Wars Check

The Star Wars Check helps kids and parents agree on healthier choices. Learn more at StarWarsCheck.com.

And find healthy recipes, fun activities, articles, and other information to Fuel Your Force on StarWars.com and tell us about your own journey on social media using #FuelYourForce #StarWars.

Tags: #StarWarsCheckRecipes

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

star wars recipes Darth Maul (Star Wars)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved