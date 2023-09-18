ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

First Details on Dark Horse's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III

September 18, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The indie publisher will return to the prime of the Jedi Order with a new ongoing series.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 cover

Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures will soon strike back. And StarWars.com has the early intel.

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Dark Horse’s ongoing series set during the prime of the Jedi Order, is returning for Phase III of the storytelling initiative. An all-ages title, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 will arrive December 6 from original series writer Daniel José Older, with interior art and cover by Harvey Tolibao and colors by Michael Atiyeh. The issue will also feature a variant cover by Soroush Barazesh.

"I'm so thrilled to be teaming up with the legendary Harvey Tolibao to bring this epic story to life," Older tells StarWars.com. "Whether you've been keeping up with the High Republic all along or are just jumping in now, these adventures will immerse you in a thrilling new era in the galaxy far, far away!"

The new ongoing series picks up with the marauders known as the Nihil having claimed numerous sectors of space for themselves. It has been one year since the fall of Starlight; Padawan Lula Talisola and many others are missing and presumed dead. The Force-sensitive Zeen Mrala, an ally of the Jedi, mourns and waits. When an intriguing transmission is received from Tartak Vil, a warlord on the remote moon of Bracront, Zeen, Jedi Knight Qort, and a droid named 5A-G3 must venture once more into hyperspace to repair their fractured team and, perhaps, the galaxy.

If you’ve been waiting to try Star Wars: The High Republic, this new series promises to be a great starting point. For more on Star Wars: The High Republic, check out StarWars.com’s interview with Daniel José Older on the final installments of the previous volume of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, as well as our High Republic hub.

For light and life.

