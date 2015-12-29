Daniel José Older

Daniel José Older is the New York Times bestselling author of the Middle Grade historical fantasy series Dactyl Hill Squad, The Book of Lost Saints, the Bone Street Rumba urban fantasy series, Star Wars: Last Shot, and the award winning Young Adult series the Shadowshaper Cypher, which won the International Latino Book Award and was shortlisted for the Kirkus Prize in Young Readers’ Literature, the Andre Norton Award, the Locus, the Mythopoeic Award, and named one of Esquire’s 80 Books Every Person Should Read.

Favorite Star Wars film: Return of the Jedi

Favorite Star Wars character: Dr. Aphra

Favorite Star Wars Scene: Jabba's palace. One of my favorite opening scenes of all time. Just perfection.

Twitter | Website

