Mud Hole? Slimy? A Star Wars Halloween Mood Table This Is!

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Place the black tablecloth on the table if you wish to keep the moss and dirt off it, and then place the green creepy fabric on top. Set the two (or more) moss mats in the center of the table.

Step 2: Use the sponge paint brush to completely cover the craft pumpkin in tan paint. (It should have a slightly textured look.) Let dry completely, then paint spots of the pumpkin with dark brown paint, and wipe away with the paper towel. Finally, gently paint the dark green moss color on the pumpkin for more texture and age. Let dry.

Step 3: Carve a medium circle in the front of the pumpkin for the door, and a very small circle on the top for a window.

Step 4: Twist the brown air-dry modeling clay into vines. Lay them across Yoda’s house, and let dry.

Step 5: While the house is drying, gently stretch out and place the white spider webbing across the moss mats to mimic Dagobah’s fog.

Step 6: Next, place the foam bricks in the back of the table. Poke the sticks or Halloween floral decorations into the bricks to make the menacing trees of Dagobah, and then cover the bricks with the preserved moss and/or Spanish moss. If you have small bat toys, you can hang them from the branches, along with more moss.

Step 7: Place Yoda’s house on one end of the display and decorate it with moss. Place the battery-powered candle inside, and a Yoda toy next to it outside.

Step 8: On the other end of the display, place a Star Wars themed candy bowl like Darth Vader’s helmet, and fill it with candy.

Step 9: In the center of the table, place your largest Star Wars decorations, like Are You Scared Darth Vader? and the X-wing toy or model. If you have an X-wing, cover it with pieces of moss to make it look like Yoda just lifted it out of the swamp.

Step 10: Add more plastic bugs and creepy-crawlies, the R2-D2 toy, and the skulls from the Star Wars Science Creature Crates. You can also slide white glow sticks underneath the fog for even more spookiness after the sun goes down. Your table is complete!

After putting together this Halloween craft, you’ll find Dagobah as cozy as Yoda does. Happy Halloween!

Special thanks to Matt at DinosaurDracula.com for the inspiration.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating Star Wars crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox.