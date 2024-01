Author of the The Making of Star Wars and The Complete Making of Indiana Jones, New York Times and London Times Bestsellers, J. W. Rinzler is executive editor at Lucasfilm. He has also written for Star Wars: The Clone Wars. His adaptation of George Lucas's 1974 rough draft of "The Star Wars" was awarded the Diamond Gem Award as Best Licensed Comic Book for 2013. His most recent books are The Making of Return of the Jedi and Star Wars Storyboards--The Original Trilogy. He also wrote and directed the animated short Riddle of the Black Cat. Trivia: The evil henchman "Rinzler" in Tron: Legacy was named after him.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY

Watching Star Wars at a preview showing at the Coronet Theater in SF -- mind blown by first shot.

FAVORITE FILM

The first -- Star Wars started it all and is the most complete and innovative and uplifting.

FAVORITE CHARACTER

Luke Skywalker, because he has compassion.

FAVORITE SCENE

No surprises here: Luke and the twin suns of Tatooine with the beautiful John Williams music.