Clone Wars Declassified: 5 Highlights from “A Distant Echo”

A chilling discovery propels the animated series’ final season on Disney+.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is back for its final season on Disney+! In Clone Wars Declassified, StarWars.com looks at each episode’s biggest moments and surprises. Fall in, soldier.

The Bad Batch really live up to its reputation during this week’s infiltration of Skako Minor. As they work to free General Skywalker from his brief captivity and gain access to the base, it takes all of their specialized skills to make their way to the chamber where they’ve traced Echo’s signal. Here are five highlights from the latest episode in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, “A Distant Echo," streaming now on Disney+!

1. Anakin’s clandestine call.

Padmé cuts to Anakin’s core in a way no one else can, seeing through him more adeptly than even Obi-Wan could. And with Amidala’s firm hand, she’s able to draw out what’s troubling her secret husband as he watches his friend Rex struggle with his own attachments to Echo. Extra points for Obi-Wan’s sassy quip, “I hope you at least told Padmé I said hello.” Maybe the Master knows more than he’s letting on about his apprentice’s personal life?

2. Hunter on the hunt.

In quick succession, we see the Bad Batch’s unique skill set in play. Hunter courageously follows Anakin when he’s in the clutches of the keeradak. And once reunited, Clone Force 99 works together to create a diversion and gain the upper hand, with Wrecker causing a rockslide and Crosshair freeing Anakin with a well-placed dart. Then it’s Tech’s translation that allows them to complete the conversation without shooting their way out of the situation.

3. Unrest in the ranks.

But just because the Bad Batch is effective doesn’t mean they don’t have their flaws. The members of the elite squad aren’t shy about sharing their disdain for the “regs,” including Echo, and they have no qualms about making some digs at Rex for leaving his comrade behind. Anakin manages to break up the fight before things get really ugly, but then he has to deliver some tough love to his friend.

4. “Your friend is dead. His mind is ours.”

The team’s stealth mission quickly goes awry, and from a viewscreen Wat Tambor appears to gloat. The squad has been betrayed by the algorithm, it seems. But Rex never stops believing that Echo is a prisoner of war being forced to help the other side against his will. And he’s about to discover there are worse things than death.

5. Echo emerges.

From a coffin-like vault, what’s left of Echo lurches forth, a gaunt and pale shadow of his former self plugged into the Separatist system. It’s heartbreaking to see him this way, especially as he regains consciousness and can be heard still muttering as if he’s at the Citadel trying to get to the shuttle. Poor Echo. What have they done to you?