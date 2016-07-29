ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Characters Collide in Star Wars: Destiny from Fantasy Flight Games - Exclusive!

July 29, 2016
StarWars.com Team

Create your Star Wars dream team in a major new collectible dice card game!

What would happen if, say, Boba Fett and Kylo Ren teamed up to face Chewbacca and Yoda? Well, now you can find out.

StarWars.com is excited to announce Star Wars: Destiny, a new collectible dice card game coming in November from Fantasy Flight Games. Featuring high-quality dice and innovative mechanics combining dice-driven combat with faction-driven hand management, the game allows you to pit heroes and villains from all eras of Star Wars against each other. Create your dream team and square off against a friend's; whoever eliminates their opponent's team first wins. If you've never played a collectible card game before, fear not. Destiny was designed for Padawans and Masters alike, with straightforward rules that make it easy to jump in, while the game's deep strategy and clever deck building will be rewarding for more advanced players.

“There’s something for everyone in Destiny,” says lead designer Lukas Litzsinger. “ You choose between your favorite Star Wars characters when constructing your team. You play the odds with large, beautifully printed dice. You snatch victory from the jaws of defeat with opportune card plays. It is a back and forth battle of wits that is easy to learn but difficult to master."

Destiny will launch with two starter sets featuring Rey and Kylo Ren from The Force Awakens, along with Awakenings booster packs. Each starter set will contain nine premium dice and twenty-four cards; each booster will contain five cards and one die. November will be here soon -- start thinking of your ultimate Star Wars squad now.

Check out a special preview in the gallery below, and demo Destiny at this year's Gen Con!

