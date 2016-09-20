Celebrating a Master: Inside Star Wars Art: Ralph McQuarrie

StarWars.com: This two volume collection has more than 2,000 pieces of Ralph McQuarrie Star Wars art. How do you go about organizing such a colossal trove of imagery, even within the chronological framework of making a film?

Brandon Alinger: It’s tricky! Working out the order was one of the major challenges of the book. McQuarrie’s work touched on so many areas of trilogy’s production, and related areas -- concept sketches, costume sketches, production paintings, matte paintings, publishing work, the list goes on -- making organization a real challenge. Along with Jonathan Rinzler and Eric Klopfer at Abrams, we decided it was most interesting to see the artwork as Ralph McQuarrie would have seen it -- in the order he produced it. The easiest route would have been to lay it out in story-order, but chronologically is a more scholarly and informative approach.

David Mandel: Seeing Ralph’s work laid out chronologically also allows you to appreciate just how many concepts and designs Ralph was working at any one moment, and how integral Ralph was to every aspect of the movie from costumes to designs to matte painting to early poster designs.

Brandon Alinger: The challenge came from the lack of perfect information. Very little of the work is dated. We had access to some of McQuarrie’s daily calendars from the time which provided date information, and dug deep for overall production information in other sources that informed the order.

Wade Lageose: There were also challenges in the fact that McQuarrie would sometimes start developing a concept with his signature thumbnail sketches, and then move on to one or more other things, and then revisit those earlier thumbnail sketches and develop them into larger concept drawings or full-blown production paintings. We wanted to try to group material for a single piece together, when we could, to take the reader on a coherent journey from the inception of an idea to the finished work. That was sometimes at odds with our chronological narrative, so concessions were made here and there.

Brandon Alinger: Aside from determining the order in which to present the artwork, we had to work out exactly what artwork existed, where it was located, and whether the existing imagery was acceptable. The major sources were the Skywalker Ranch archives, which hold the majority of McQuarrie’s originals, Lucasfilm’s image archives, which contain images of some pieces not present elsewhere, the Ralph McQuarrie archives, and a number of private collections. All of these sources had to be analyzed and reconciled, and then a vast amount of the artwork was rescanned in an effort to make it look better than it ever has in print.