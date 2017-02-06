5 Reasons the Star Wars IncrediBuilds Books Are Incredible

StarWars.com catches up with author Michael Kogge to discuss the book series and its very cool models -- plus, we get a first look at the upcoming AT-ACT and Death Star titles.
How do you improve on books about TIE fighters, X-wings, R2-D2, and the Millennium Falcon? Easy: you include DIY 3D wood models, of course. Enter the Star Wars IncrediBuilds series. Featuring in-universe history and facts -- did you know a Star Destroyer holds 7,200 TIEs? -- along with behind-the-scenes photos and creator interviews from the Star Wars films, the IncrediBuilds books are a surprisingly rich trove of information. Plus, there's that aforementioned pack-in model, which makes for a worthy addition to any Star Wars collection -- and one that can really become uniquely your own, should you choose to customize it. (You want a Millennium Falcon in the colors of the New York Jets? Go for it.) Currently, there are four titles available -- TIE Fighter, X-Wing, R2-D2, and Millennium Falcon -- with Death Star and AT-ACT, both featuring Rogue One content, coming in May. StarWars.com recently spoke with Michael Kogge, author of several titles in the series, and came away five insights into why the IncrediBuilds books are, for lack of better term, incredible.