ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Cad Bane Cupcakes

September 29, 2015
September 29, 2015
Jenn Fujikawa

The legendary bounty hunter takes on a new job -- dessert!

Cad Bane is the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy. During the Clone Wars, there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for credits, and his distinct voice and wide brimmed hat made his very presence a threat. To sweeten up this ruthless galactic gunslinger, you'll need Durosian-colored skin made of blue frosting and licorice breathing tubes. Eat this cupcake quickly, as he can engage his rocket boots at any moment and it'll be too late for dessert.

Cad Bane Cupcake Recipe

Cad Bane Cakes (makes 12 cupcakes)

You’ll need 12 cupcakes baked and cooled; blue frosting; black icing; red icing; black licorice

Directions:

1. Onto the cooled cupcake, pipe a T-shape using the blue frosting.

2. Use the black frosting to add his hat, breathing tube connections, mouth, and face lines.

3. Pipe red icing to add two eyes.

4. Finally, cut down two pieces of black licorice to replicate Cad Bane’s breathing tubes.

5. Once the icing has set, the cupcakes are ready to serve.

licorice for Cad Bane Cupcakes

Cad Bane piping

Cad Bane Cupcake

And there you have it -- one of the galaxy's greatest bounty hunters in cupcake form.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Cad Bane (Star Wars) Star Wars Cupcakes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Yum Num: Ewok Sushi

    January 5, 2024

    January 5, 2024

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Celebrate the Holidays with a Galactic Glass of Blue Milk Eggnog

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Go for a Ride with these Tauntaun Cookies

    October 23, 2023

    October 23, 2023

    Oct 23

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    These Chopper Cereal Treats Are Droidtastic

    September 7, 2023

    September 7, 2023

    Sep 7

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"} {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"}

    Make Loth-Cat Cookies for a Purrfect Treat

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    The Force (and Flavor) Is Strong with These Ahsoka Pumpkin Muffins

    August 21, 2023

    August 21, 2023

    Aug 21

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    These Max Rebo Donuts are the Biggest Hit Since "Lapti Nek"

    June 2, 2023

    June 2, 2023

    Jun 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved