ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"}

Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from "The First Order Occupation" - Star Wars Resistance

February 4, 2019
February 4, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Learn which shot is a nod to Star Wars: A New Hope and more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List. In this installment, we look at “The First Order Occupation.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “The First Order Occupation”

Kaz and BB-8 talk with Synara on Star Wars Resistance.

1. Great, Kaz. Great.

Kaz tends to think with his stomach. This is the second time he’s grasped for straws while lying to Synara by talking about food. The first: trying to explain a targeting computer component was a food steamer in “Synara’s Score.”

Colossus ID concept art for Star Wars Resistance.

An alien shows its ID to stormtroopers on the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

2. Badge story.

The Colossus identification badge design is based on the ID badges worn by employees at the Letterman Digital Arts Center, where Lucasfilm Animation is based.

Stormtroopers come to Yeager's garage in Star Wars Resistance.

3. Stormtroopers, you're on!

The first act originally ended with the scene of the stormtroopers in Yeager’s garage, but this was moved earlier in the edit, in part to keep the drama focused on Synara’s story.

Opeepit is accosted in First Order Occupation, an episode of Star Wars Resistance.

4. The Opeepit saga.

The elevator scene was a late addition during editing, adding a fun bit of closure to Opeepit’s drama of having had his floor scrubber confiscated.

An escape pod blasts off from a Star Destroyer in Star Wars: A New Hope.

An escape pod blasts off from the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

5. Pod cast.

The shot of Synara’s pod launching is a visual nod to the launch of the escape pod in Star Wars: A New Hope, which was one of the very first shots ever completed by Industrial Light & Magic.

Concept art from First Order Occupation, an episode of Star Wars Resistance.

6. That's no coral reef.

As Synara’s escape pod flits away from the Colossus, we get our first -- albeit murky -- look at just how big the station is below the surface of the water. 

Kaz, having just launched Synara in an escape pod from the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

7. Don't open that door.

The Aurebesh warning text on the escape pod hatch reads “POD DEPLOYED DO NOT OPEN.”

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-the-first-order-occupation-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Resistance (2018) Bucket's List Extra The First Order Occupation

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    How Star Wars Resistance Makes the First Order Conflict Personal

    April 10, 2020

    April 10, 2020

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 2" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 27, 2020

    January 27, 2020

    Jan 27

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Escape - Part 1" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 27, 2020

    January 27, 2020

    Jan 27

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Christopher Sean and Suzie McGrath on Saying Goodbye to Star Wars Resistance

    January 21, 2020

    January 21, 2020

    Jan 21

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from "Rebuilding the Resistance" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 20, 2020

    January 20, 2020

    Jan 20

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 6 Fun Facts from "No Place Safe" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 13, 2020

    January 13, 2020

    Jan 13

  • {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"} {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 7 Fun Facts from "The New World" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 13, 2020

    January 13, 2020

    Jan 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Resistance", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-resistance"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Bucket's List Extra: 5 Fun Facts from "The Mutiny" - Star Wars Resistance

    January 6, 2020

    January 6, 2020

    Jan 6

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved