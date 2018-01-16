ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bring Some Galactic Style to Your Mobile Device with These Star Wars Wallpapers

January 16, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Porgs, Palpatine, and more are ready for your mobile device.

These are the mobile wallpapers you're looking for. (Because they're Star Wars mobile wallpapers!)

If you wish your mobile device had just a little more Star Wars style, you're in luck. StarWars.com is excited to offer the below wallpapers featuring some of the saga's most iconic characters, ships, and creatures. Whether you're more of a porg or Palpatine devotee, or just want to show your allegiance to the Resistance or First Order, you'll find a wallpaper that's right for you. Just save an image and set it as a wallpaper in your device's settings.

May the wallpapers be with you.

Mobile wallpaper of BB-8 on an orange background from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of a grey astromech droid on a grey background from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of an Imperial crest on a grey background from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of the Millennium Falcon over a pattern of grey Millenium Falcons from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper depicts a repeating pattern of stormtrooper helmets with one Kylo Ren helmet on a red background from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of the First Order crest on a red background from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of Emperor Palpatine on a red and black background from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of a porg on a blue background with a pattern of lighter porgs from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of a light blue Alliance Starbird on a brown background with a lighter Alliance Starbird pattern from starwars.com.

Mobile wallpaper of a red Alliance Starbird on a red background with a lighter Alliance Starbird pattern from starwars.com.

