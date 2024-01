Other newly-announced stars include: Anthony Forrest, who donned a stormtrooper bucket on Tatooine and was "Jedi mind tricked" by Obi-Wan Kenobi; John Morton, best known as Dak, the other half of Luke Skywalker's snowspeeder team in the Battle of Hoth; and two of the Empire's finest officers, Julian Glover, who played General Veers, and Michael Culver, who was the ill-fated Captain Needa.

These are just the latest in a long line of most impressive Star Wars talent slated for the Topps autograph area, including Star Wars legend Peter Mayhew, and many more. You can purchase your autograph tickets now.

Be sure to check out The Star Wars Show for this and other exciting news!



Star Wars Celebration Chicago will take place April 11-15 at McCormick Place. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

