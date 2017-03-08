ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Billy Dee Williams, Alan Tudyk, and More Coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando

March 8, 2017
March 8, 2017

More Star Wars actors from across the saga will be signing at the autograph pavilion!

Aside from your toy shelf, bringing Lando Calrissian, K-2SO, Hera Syndulla, and General Grievous together in the same place might seem impossible. Thank the Maker, then, for Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), and Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels), along with Matthew Wood (supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and voice of General Grievous), are officially coming to Celebration. They will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando this April, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced today. Celebration has long been the only place to see and meet stars and creators from across the Star Wars saga, from the original trilogy to animated series like Star Wars Rebels, and now, Rogue One. Your toy shelf is going to have some serious competition.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

Fans can purchase authentic movie photos and officially licensed Star Wars memorabilia to get signed at the autograph pavilion at StarWarsAuthentics.com.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Alan Tudyk Billy Dee Williams SWCO 2017

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    April 9, 2023

    April 9, 2023

    Apr 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved