Billy Dee Williams, Alan Tudyk, and More Coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando

Aside from your toy shelf, bringing Lando Calrissian, K-2SO, Hera Syndulla, and General Grievous together in the same place might seem impossible. Thank the Maker, then, for Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), and Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels), along with Matthew Wood (supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and voice of General Grievous), are officially coming to Celebration. They will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando this April, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced today. Celebration has long been the only place to see and meet stars and creators from across the Star Wars saga, from the original trilogy to animated series like Star Wars Rebels, and now, Rogue One. Your toy shelf is going to have some serious competition.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

