Become a Resistance Mechanic in the New VR Experience Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay

Ready to fix BB-8 and other astromechs?

The astromechs of the Resistance are in need of repair, and it's up to you to fix them -- in immersive virtual reality.

ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm today announced a new VR experience, Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay -- Astro-Mechanic for the Resistance, in which participants must repair BB-8 and other astromechs. Powered by Nissan, the VR experience is coming soon to select dealerships in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and is developed for HTC Vive and Samsung Gear.

In Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay, participants take on an important role: astromech technician aboard General Leia's ship. Participants will be completely enveloped in VR, using their own movements to interact with and repair BB-8 and his droid friends. Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay is the official VR experience connected to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and will see the debut of brand new astromechs, complete with their own unique personalities and original designs.