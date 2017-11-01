ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

Become a Resistance Mechanic in the New VR Experience Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay

November 1, 2017
November 1, 2017

Ready to fix BB-8 and other astromechs?

The astromechs of the Resistance are in need of repair, and it's up to you to fix them -- in immersive virtual reality.

ILMxLAB and Lucasfilm today announced a new VR experience, Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay -- Astro-Mechanic for the Resistance, in which participants must repair BB-8 and other astromechs. Powered by Nissan, the VR experience is coming soon to select dealerships in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and is developed for HTC Vive and Samsung Gear.

In Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay, participants take on an important role: astromech technician aboard General Leia's ship. Participants will be completely enveloped in VR, using their own movements to interact with and repair BB-8 and his droid friends. Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay is the official VR experience connected to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and will see the debut of brand new astromechs, complete with their own unique personalities and original designs.

  • droid-repair-bay-1

    of
    droid-repair-bay-1

    of
  • droid-repair-bay-2

    of
    droid-repair-bay-2

    of
  • droid-repair-bay-3

    of
    droid-repair-bay-3

    of

    • So get ready to do your part for the droids of the Resistance. The battle against the First Order could depend on it.

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    astromech droids ILMxLAB Star Wars: Droid Repair Bay Nissan BB-8

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    Exciting Combat, New Enemies, and More in Official Trailer for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

    February 15, 2023

    February 15, 2023

    Feb 15

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition Available to Pre-Order Now

    November 20, 2022

    November 20, 2022

    Nov 20

  • {:title=>"Quizzes + Polls", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/quizzes-+-polls"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Quiz: Which Droid Should Be Your Counterpart?

    September 23, 2022

    September 23, 2022

    Sep 23

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"} {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Return to Batuu with Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition

    September 13, 2022

    September 13, 2022

    Sep 13

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    SWCA 2022: The Women of ILMxLAB Discuss Their Career Journeys

    May 29, 2022

    May 29, 2022

    May 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    SWCA 2022: 5 Highlights from ILMxLAB's Making of Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Panel

    May 28, 2022

    May 28, 2022

    May 28

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2021

    December 22, 2021

    December 22, 2021

    Dec 22

  • {:title=>"ILMxLAB", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ilmxlab"}

    Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge -- Last Call Trailer and New Details Revealed

    September 2, 2021

    September 2, 2021

    Sep 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved