Battlefront II and More Classic Star Wars Games Arrive on EA Access, Origin Access, and Origin

December 18, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Play a galaxy of beloved titles from yesterday and today.

For Star Wars gamers, the holidays have come early.

Modern favorite Star Wars Battlefront II and several classic Star Wars games, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, are now available on EA Access, Origin Access, and Origin. Subscribers to EA Access and Origin Access, all-you-can-play membership services, can enjoy these titles at no additional cost; in addition, games arriving for individual purchase on Origin are currently discounted at 60% in celebration of their release. Check out the complete list of games below!

EA Access

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)

Origin Access

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2

Origin (titles are currently offered at a 60% discount)

Star Wars: Battlefront II (2005) - $3.99 (reg. $9.99)
Star Wars: Empire at War - $7.99 (reg. $19.99)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.99 (reg. $9.99)
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords - $3.99 (reg. $9.99)
Star Wars: Rebel Assault 1 + 2 - $3.99 (reg. $9.99)
Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns$3.99 (reg. $9.99)

