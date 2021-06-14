Bad Batch Declassified: 5 Highlights from “Battle Scars”

An old friend returns.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is here, chronicling the adventures of the elite squad Clone Force 99 following the end of the Clone War. In Bad Batch Declassified, we’ll explore our favorite moments from each episode of the Original Series, available only on Disney+. Armor up and join us for the ride.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses details and plot points from the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode, “Battle Scars.”

“You’re all ticking time bombs.” So said Captain Rex, and he would know.

The legendary clone’s words in “Battle Scars” ring true to anyone who has seen -- and loved -- Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. They pertain to the Bad Batch’s inhibitor chips: devices secretly implanted by the Kaminoans to ensure all clones would execute Order 66, or the extermination of the Jedi Order. Rex has seen the death and tragedy wrought by the inhibitor chips firsthand, and now finds himself the only hope for the Bad Batch to remain their true selves. “Battle Scars” is at times thrilling and horrifying, and a worthy continuation of the Bad Batch’s search for a place in the galaxy. Here are five highlights from the episode, now streaming on Disney+.

1. Omega and Wrecker’s new tradition.

The unlikely friendship between the towering Wrecker and diminutive Omega is quickly becoming one of the most charming aspects of the series. And their new ritual of sneaking away for a Mantell Mix snack following a mission feels just like something real friends would do.

2. The return of Rex.

When someone sits in a bar with a hood covering their face, you know they’re important. It’s always exciting to see Rex, and his reveal here only adds to his overall cool factor.

3. "Makes you miss battling clankers, doesn't it?"

It wouldn’t be a Bad Batch mission without a near-deadly creature encounter. The huge, tentacled thing that almost makes a snack out of Wrecker is a glorious addition to the Star Wars monster roster.

4. Wrecker unleashed.

We all knew Wrecker was tough, but when his inhibitor chip fully activates we see the clone like never before: without a heart. The brutality and loss of control he exhibits here are frightening, serving to remind us that Palpatine’s plot was truly evil.

5. “He’s awake!”

Despite everything Wrecker did and almost did, Omega remains his friend. Her exuberant reaction to the big lug waking from his surgery says it all, and speaks volumes about some of Star Wars’ greatest themes: the importance of friendship, understanding, and forgiveness.