Anthony Daniels and Riz Ahmed Coming to Star Wars Celebration Orlando

Don't tell the Empire: Two more heroes of the Rebellion are heading to Star Wars Celebration Orlando.

Anthony Daniels (C-3PO) and Riz Ahmed (Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) are now confirmed for the mega-event. They will be signing autographs at the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall in Orlando this April, The Topps Company and Authenticators, Inc. announced today.

Daniels is both a Star Wars and Star Wars Celebration legend. He has played C-3PO since the release of the original Star Wars: A New Hope in 1977, including voiceover work in video games and animation, and most recently in Rogue One; at the very first Celebration, he famously visited fans waiting in the rain, and his panels are among the most highly-anticipated. Ahmed, a new fan favorite, comes to Celebration for the second time, and is making his first appearance since the release of Rogue One.

The actors join a growing lineup of Star Wars greats coming to the Star Wars Celebration Autograph Hall, including: Felicity Jones (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor), Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Alan Tudyk (K-2SO), Vanessa Marshall (Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels), Matthew Wood (supervising sound editor at Skywalker Sound and voice of General Grievous), Ray Park (Darth Maul), Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), and Daniel Logan (Boba Fett, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Taylor Gray (Ezra Bridger, Star Wars Rebels), Brian Herring (BB-8 puppeteer, Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Angus MacInnes (Dutch “Gold Leader” Vander, Star Wars: A New Hope and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Clive Revill (Emperor Palpatine in the original version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back), Tim Rose (animatronic designer and puppeteer of Admiral Ackbar in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens), Paul Blake (Greedo, Star Wars: A New Hope), and Jimmy Vee (R2-D2, Star Wars: The Last Jedi).

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will take place April 13-16 at the Orange County Convention Center. Visit StarWarsCelebration.com for tickets and more info!

